Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Holdings Decreased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,292 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $5,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Primo Water by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,150,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,705,000 after purchasing an additional 133,304 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Primo Water by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primo Water by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,600,000 after purchasing an additional 842,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRMW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

In other news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.