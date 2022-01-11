Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 426,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Cigna worth $85,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.21.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total transaction of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $233.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.62. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

