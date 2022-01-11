Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 27,921 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,388,112 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $61,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

NYSE:TMHC opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMHC. B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.