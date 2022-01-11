Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $68.67 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,769,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $68,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 12,244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEPC opened at $34.38 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

