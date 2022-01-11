Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $73.82 Million Holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF worth $73,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 89.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $43.16 on Tuesday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $73.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.01.

