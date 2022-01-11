Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,657 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of KLA worth $64,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,669,000 after buying an additional 33,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after buying an additional 60,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $273,227,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.60.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $418.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.21. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $442.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

