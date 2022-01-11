Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:PGZ opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

