Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 24.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
NYSE:PGZ opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.