Private Ocean LLC Acquires New Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 572 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,213,000 after buying an additional 19,760 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after buying an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.91.

Shares of NEWR opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Relic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total value of $450,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.