Private Ocean LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 126.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 177,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,815,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,877,000 after purchasing an additional 263,217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 82.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,100,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561,549 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 166.32 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

