Private Ocean LLC Has $214,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 167.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.56.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The company has a market capitalization of $261.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 115,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $6,957,236.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,246 shares of company stock valued at $16,757,518. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

