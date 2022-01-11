Private Ocean LLC Has $57,000 Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 71,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,128,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.96. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

