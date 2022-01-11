Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA opened at $99.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.40. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

