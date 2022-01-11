Private Ocean LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 629,359.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,128,000 after acquiring an additional 679,708 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,034.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 204,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 186,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 213,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,264,000 after acquiring an additional 177,384 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $130.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $104.98 and a 52-week high of $132.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

