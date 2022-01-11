Private Ocean LLC Takes $104,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 280.1% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 529.6% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.42 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.