Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.26

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.26 and traded as low as $24.00. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 2,334 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $87.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.26.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William James Farrell III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $41,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pro-Dex by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

