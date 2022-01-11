PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PROG by 21.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of PROG by 7.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PROG by 28.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PROG by 486.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

