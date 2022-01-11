Prometeus (PROM) Market Cap Reaches $178.77 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $178.77 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for $10.87 or 0.00025954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00064738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

