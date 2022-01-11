ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Up 4.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares were up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 660,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 65,999,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.03.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,595,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.