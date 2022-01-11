ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 4,922,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 211,302,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 99,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 3,225.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

