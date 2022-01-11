ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, January 13th (NYSEARCA:DUG)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 13th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of DUG opened at $7.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Get ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $416,000.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.