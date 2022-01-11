Proton 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.11 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Proton has a total market cap of $121.98 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00063118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,338,636,504 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,167,638 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

