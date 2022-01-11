Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Shares Sold by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,490 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Provident Financial Services worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,826 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFS opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

