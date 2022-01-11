PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Insider Sells $29,121.12 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $29,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Neil Gregory Almstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Neil Gregory Almstead sold 64 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,634.24.

PTCT stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. 1,334,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.90. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTCT. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,908,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,429,000 after buying an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 945.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 664,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,072,000 after buying an additional 600,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 50.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,214,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,339,000 after buying an additional 409,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

