PVG Asset Management Corp Invests $1.69 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.0% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.13. 349,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,001,398. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

