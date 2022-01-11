PVG Asset Management Corp Takes $431,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.3% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Marvell Technology by 34.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 37,968 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 44.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock worth $47,860,121 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

NASDAQ MRVL traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $83.31. 101,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,059,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.