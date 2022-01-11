PVG Asset Management Corp Takes Position in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 3.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.01. BioLineRx Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLineRx Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

