Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $765.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $572.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.74. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 524.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,094,707. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

