Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Cut by Capital One Financial

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 price target on Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.05.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$14.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.01. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$14.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.13.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.04%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

