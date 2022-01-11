Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kilroy Realty Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRC. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

KRC opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $54.26 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The company had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

