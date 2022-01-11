Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

