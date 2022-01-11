Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $129.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $88.20 and a 12 month high of $130.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day moving average of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

