Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.21. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Apollo Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Shares of AMEH stock opened at $62.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.16. Apollo Medical has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $133.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 639.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

