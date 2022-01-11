qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after purchasing an additional 430,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 233,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 175,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Get R. R. Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

RRD stock opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The company has a market cap of $815.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. R. R. Donnelley & Sons’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other R. R. Donnelley & Sons news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD).

Receive News & Ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R. R. Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.