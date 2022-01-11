QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,003,978 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,617 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.2% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $258,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $180.24. 75,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.43. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

