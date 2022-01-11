Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quhuo Limited provides tech-enabled, end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping and bike-sharing. Quhuo Limited is based in BEIJING, China. “

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Quhuo from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of QH stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Quhuo has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $10.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.86.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Quhuo had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Quhuo will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quhuo by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Quhuo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

