R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Equities analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to report sales of $399.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $400.60 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,541 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in R1 RCM by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,874 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in R1 RCM by 5.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 791,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $17,599,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

