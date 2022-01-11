Rai Reflex Index Trading 1.1% Higher This Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $80.03 million and $3.80 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.06 or 0.00007170 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rai Reflex Index alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00059752 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00079640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.60 or 0.07535510 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,725.85 or 1.00156012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00067624 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,165,346 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rai Reflex Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rai Reflex Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.