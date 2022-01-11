Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.53.

Rapid7 stock opened at $102.79 on Friday. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

