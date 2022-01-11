Rational Advisors LLC Buys 4,284 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3,346.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944,300 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,727 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after acquiring an additional 717,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 673,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,128,000 after acquiring an additional 645,516 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $115.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

