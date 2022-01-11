Ravencoin (RVN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $91.68 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0903 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Ravencoin has a market cap of $946.13 million and approximately $91.68 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 28.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00063118 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

