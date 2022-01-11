Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,137 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CubeSmart were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after buying an additional 559,032 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after buying an additional 787,658 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,443,000 after buying an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,794,000 after buying an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after buying an additional 516,541 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

CubeSmart stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.36%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

