Raymond James & Associates Acquires 9,849 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of CNX Resources worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $262,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,971,000 after purchasing an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,553,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,518,000 after purchasing an additional 58,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after purchasing an additional 752,984 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.46, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.22. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNX. Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

