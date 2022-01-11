Raymond James & Associates Has $3.44 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 24.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 174,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 98.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 210,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $1,035,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 46,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

KRC stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $54.26 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 36.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $900,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

