Raymond James & Associates Purchases 336 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Gibraltar Industries worth $3,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 334.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 722,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 555,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.28 and a 12 month high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, with a total value of $40,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

