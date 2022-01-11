Raymond James Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.