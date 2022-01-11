Raymond James Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.76.
CSX stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. CSX has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The company has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
