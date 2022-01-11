Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,431 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Lithia Motors by 24.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $301.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.03 and a 52 week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $410.67.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.