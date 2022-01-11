Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWBC. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 36.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $88.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.79.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

