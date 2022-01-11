Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

NYSE:OSK opened at $119.61 on Tuesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

