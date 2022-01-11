Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American States Water by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after acquiring an additional 48,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,525,000 after buying an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,042,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $103.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other American States Water news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total value of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

