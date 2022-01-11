Raymond James Trims Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Target Price to $95.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $79.66 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $89.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.06. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $241.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $870,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock worth $1,816,439. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

